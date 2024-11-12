Cowboy Roundup: Sunday embarrassment fallout, Team's QB plans
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We can turn the page to another week and hope the injury bug doesn't continue to plague the team.
While we wait to see what the week brings, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds.
Cowboys Sunday embarrassment
Cowboys fans are still decompressing from the latest embarrassing loss and Blogging the Boys takes a deep look at what went wrong.
Cowboys QB plans
The Dallas Cowboys are making some changes at quarterback and revealed the latest plans for what will go down in Week 11. The Cowboys Wire has more.
Cowboys Quick Hits
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?... 7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider... Jerry Jones' bad decision dooms Mike McCarthy press conference... NFL analyst tears into Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after comments following loss to Eagles... NFL insider comes to the defense of Cowboys' Micah Parsons... Is Micah Parsons' podcast a distraction?