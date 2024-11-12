Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Sunday embarrassment fallout, Team's QB plans

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, November 12.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We can turn the page to another week and hope the injury bug doesn't continue to plague the team.

While we wait to see what the week brings, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds.

Cowboys Sunday embarrassment

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboy
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts a pass against Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the fourth quarter. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Cowboys fans are still decompressing from the latest embarrassing loss and Blogging the Boys takes a deep look at what went wrong.

Cowboys QB plans

Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (19) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are making some changes at quarterback and revealed the latest plans for what will go down in Week 11. The Cowboys Wire has more.

Cowboys Quick Hits

