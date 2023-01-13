FRISCO - Luka Doncic has become a Dallas Cowboys fan - it's pretty much the law around these parts - and but he's new enough at this that his thoughts on "America’s Team'' in the NFL playoffs can be delivered without a history of bias and bitterness.

“Super Bowl. Easy. Naturally,” Doncic said this week with a wide, homerism-fueled grin.

The Cowboys are in the tournament, and much to the surprise of the naysayers, they are actually favored in the "Monday Night Football'' Wild Card matchup at Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs.

Doncic - the Slovenian Sensation - is Americanized enough. But he may not know all of the ins and outs of not just the sport of football, but also the Cowboys' too-long history of playoff flops, not to mention Brady's 7-0 lifetime record against Dallas (something, by the way, the Cowboys locker room is quite sick of hearing about.)

But Luka is a "Texan,'' and proud of it ... which around here there's always room on the bandwagon, even for a 6-7 point guard.

“I really like the sport,'' said Doncic, who on Thursday night put on his own national-TV show by overcoming LeBron James in a double-OT win at the Lakers. "I like the Cowboys. They have great players. They have a great team. I’ve liked them since the beginning, since I learned about the sport.''

And if Luka thinks he likes the Cowboys now ... just wait how much he enjoys a rare playoff win! That's what Cowboys Nation hopes for, as what Micah Parsons is saying about the playoffs rings true.

"This,'' he said, "is where legends are made.''

