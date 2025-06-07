Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Super Bowl odds, Damone Clark breakout?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Saturday, June 7.

Josh Sanchez

A general view of the club's five Lombardi trophies on display at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star.
A general view of the club's five Lombardi trophies on display at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Let's enjoy the final weekend before minicamp kicks off.

While we wait to see what goes down over the next few days, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media. Indulge.

Super Bowl odds

What are the chances that the Cowboys can win it all in 2025? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the odds for the upcoming season.

Damone Clark breakout?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Blogging the Boys takes a look at why and how Damone Clark should step up for the Cowboys this season.

Cowboys Quick Hits

