Dallas Cowboys superstar snags spot on 2024 All-Belichick Team
Even through the disappointments of an NFL team's season, there are still silver linings to be found.
Take the Dallas Cowboys, who finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Despite their struggles, eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach and future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick recognized the exceptional talent of one of the league's most dynamic weapons.
MORE: Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension last August before the 2024 season began followed through with another breakout campaign and was named to the legendary coach's 2024 All-Belichick Team.
Even with a lingering shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final two games, Lamb proved his worth in his fifth season, hauling in 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns, extending his streak of 1,000+ yard seasons to four.
MORE: Cowboys NFL Draft prospect Ashton Jeanty makes interesting combine decision
Lamb has undoubtedly established himself as one of the league's most dominant playmakers. Two seasons ago, the former 2020 first-round selection set franchise records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749).
He has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and has earned All-Pro recognition on three occasions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 must-scout defensive tackles for the Cowboys at the 2025 NFL Combine
Cowboys pick Zack Martin replacement, RB of future in 3-round mock
Cowboys blockbuster trade idea ships Micah Parsons to Bills for star RB & more
3 linebackers the Cowboys can’t afford to miss at the 2025 NFL Combine
5 NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys could sign to replace Zack Martin
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries