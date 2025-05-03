Cowboys' superstar defender shockingly selected as most 'expendable'
DaRon Bland broke into the league in 2022 with a strong campaign for the Dallas Cowboys. The fifth-round pick from Fresno State helped fill in for an injured Jourdan Lewis and recorded five interceptions.
He was more explosive in year two, registering nine picks while returning five of them for touchdowns. This past season, however, Bland struggled to stay on the field.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals most impressive attribute of draft class
A foot injury cost him 10 games, and he finished without an interception for the first time in his career. Now entering his fourth season, he's healthy and ready to bounce back. He's also entering a contract year.
That expiring contract led to Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie selecting Bland as the Cowboys' most "expendable" player following the 2025 NFL draft.
"The saving grace for Bland is that both Revel and Diggs have uncertain health situations, with the latter undergoing a major knee procedure in January. Still, Bland should continue to hold trade value into the season, and he could be a strong midseason trade candidate if the Cowboys’ season goes sideways again."
Xie argues that the addition of Shavon Revel Jr. could give Dallas an alternative to Bland. He also says the injury concerns for both Revel and Diggs could keep him in town.
It would be shocking to see Bland traded but with the front office being reluctant to sign players to massive deals as of late, it might not be that far-fetched.
