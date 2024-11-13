Dallas Cowboys surprisingly aren't the NFL's most disappointing team
The Dallas Cowboys 2024-25 NFL campaign has not gone as planned, and a recent poll of reporters is reflecting the reality.
But, while the Cowboys have been a major disappointment, they are not the league's most disappointing team, according to CBS Sports.
After entering the season as one of the favorites in the NFC and securing star quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to blockbuster deals, the franchise has seen a serious fall-off.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff changes officially on life support, per ESPN
"Dallas had the fifth-best odds in the NFC prior to the season. Heading into Week 11, the Cowboys are not only barely in contention for the NFC East, but also three games out of the final playoff berth," the report reads.
As a result of their underperforming, the Cowboys are ranked as the second-most disappointing team in the NFL through 10 weeks, surpassed only by the New York Jets.
Following Sunday's loss, the Cowboys' chances to reach the NFL postseason dipped below one percent.
So while things could be worse, Dallas' performance has left many underwhelmed as Cowboys Nation begins to look ahead at what the immediate future could hold.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles
7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game