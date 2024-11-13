Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys surprisingly aren't the NFL's most disappointing team

A poll of NFL writers concluded the Dallas Cowboys are not the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the quarterback against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the quarterback against the New York Jets. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys 2024-25 NFL campaign has not gone as planned, and a recent poll of reporters is reflecting the reality.

But, while the Cowboys have been a major disappointment, they are not the league's most disappointing team, according to CBS Sports.

After entering the season as one of the favorites in the NFC and securing star quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to blockbuster deals, the franchise has seen a serious fall-off.

"Dallas had the fifth-best odds in the NFC prior to the season. Heading into Week 11, the Cowboys are not only barely in contention for the NFC East, but also three games out of the final playoff berth," the report reads.

As a result of their underperforming, the Cowboys are ranked as the second-most disappointing team in the NFL through 10 weeks, surpassed only by the New York Jets.

Following Sunday's loss, the Cowboys' chances to reach the NFL postseason dipped below one percent.

So while things could be worse, Dallas' performance has left many underwhelmed as Cowboys Nation begins to look ahead at what the immediate future could hold.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

