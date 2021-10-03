Cowboys Take Lead Over Panthers On Long Plays

The Cowboys have taken a two-score third quarter lead

The Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers were locked in a ground game battle where. both defenses are making life hard on the quarterbacks.

With the Panthers leading 14-13 at the half, they received the ball first in the third quarter. Carolina marched 39 yards in six plays before defensive pressure by the Cowboys stalled the drive at the Dallas 36 forcing a 54-yard field goal attempt by Carolina kicker Zane Gonzalez.

The kick was missed wide left, giving the Dallas offense a short field from their own 44.

After three consecutive rushes by Ezekiel Elliott for 11, five, and five yards, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasted no more time in reaching wideout Amari Cooper for 35 yards down the right sideline on a perfectly thrown ball for a go-ahead touchdown, capping off a four-play, 56-yard drive.

The game has mostly been played on the ground, with both defenses pressuring the quarterbacks regularly. The Cowboys have four sacks on the day, while Prescott has been hit a few times by pressuring Panthers defensive players.

But the Cowboys are breaking through now in the second half with the Cooper touchdown, and a touchdown pass from Prescott to tight end Dalton Schultz that was set up by a 47-yard run by Elliott.

Dallas attempted to make up for the earlier missed two-point conversion with one after the Schultz touchdown, but it was also unsuccessful, making the score 26-14 Cowboys.

