Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 16 Player of the Game
Despite the stinging feeling of post season elimination, the Dallas Cowboys edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Sunday Night Football.
Like last week, the Cowboys received solid contributions across the board, including another highlight reel standout performance from All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, who is our Week 16 Player of the Game.
MORE: 7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
The second-year kicker showcased his power and accuracy, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts, including three from 50 yards or more.
Notably, Aubrey drilled two 58-yarders in the first half.
Even more impressive, was the former Spring Football standout's record setting night. After connecting on a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter that helped Dallas extend its lead 26-14, Aubrey surpassed Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn with his 14th made field goal from 50 yards or more this season.
Aubrey's impressive season continues, and has now extended his field goal total to 36 out of 42 attempts, matching his season total in makes from his 2023 Pro Bowl rookie campaign.
At 7-8 and eliminated from playoff contention, the Cowboys will aim to play spoiler next Sunday when they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated Dallas 34-6 back in Week 10.
The Eagles lost earlier today to the Washington Commanders 36-33, which officially ended the Cowboys' slim postseason hopes.
