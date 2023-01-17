The Dallas Cowboys lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18-0 after two quarters of play.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to do something that has not been done for Cowboys Nation in 30 years - win a playoff game on the road. But, what could make it even more special is if they do against the legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, a man who is undefeated versus the Cowboys (7-0).

Through 30 minutes of football in Tampa, the Cowboys lead the Buccaneers 18-0.

However, the biggest takeaway is the struggles of Brett Maher.

The Dallas kicker proved reliable throughout the season, missing just three extra points. Yet he missed all three of his attempts in the first half versus the Buccaneers. But those misses aside; the Cowboys offense has found its rhythm.

It took six minutes before either side picked up a first down, but once the Cowboys did, they haven't looked back.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed both of his two passes on the Cowboys' scoring drive, which included a game-opening 22-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz.

With the Buccaneers' offense knocking on the door of a touchdown, an under-thrown ball by a pressured Brady dropped into the hands of Jayron Kearse.

The Cowboys' offense capitalized, driving 80 yards in 15 plays, as a Prescott keeper on fourth and goal gave the 'Boys six, but six is all they got as Maher missed his second straight extra point.

A slow start but a strong finish as Prescott led the offense on a 91-yard drive, ending with another touchdown strike to Schultz on the run.

Prescott completed 15 of his 20 passes for 189 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). At the same time, the ground game has seen Tony Pollard muster 39 yards on eight carries.

As for Brady, he's completed 11 of his 21 passes for 96 yards. The Cowboys' defense allowed just 120 total yards.

The Buccaneers will receive the opening kick of the second half.

