T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo.

"That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008.

But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.

Reason? Because, despite their 9-3 record, they are Super Bowl pretenders.

"As far as the teams that everybody keeps throwing out there - the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants - if he goes to either one of those it's going to be a short-lived season," Owens said on 95.7 The Game's Morning Roast with Bonta and Shasky. "He might as well as just ... he's gonna go there for what, one game or two? Then he's gonna be watching the playoffs. He should go to a team with obviously a good quarterback."

While Owens - who last week was involved in a physical altercation at a CVS - didn't mention Prescott by name, it's clear he doesn't think the Cowboys' quarterback will make noise in the playoffs ... if he even leads his team to the postseason at all.

So who does T.O. believe is the best fit for Beckham?

"I think he should go to a team like the Baltimore Ravens," Owens said. "They're a team on the cusp. They have a dynamic quarterback in Lamar Jackson. But right off the bat, you really don't know who his No. 1 and No. 2 weapons are. It's a good fit for OBJ."

He added, "Buffalo definitely is a viable option."

After extensive meetings with Beckham this week at The Star and a physical which raised a red flag about his availability for the remainder of the regular season, the Cowboys are seemingly lukewarm on signing him.

It's not likely Jerry Jones will value T.O.'s opinion in the decision-making process. Especially, that is, when Owens admits his views are unrefined. Turns out these days he's a "basketball guy" that doesn't regularly watch the NFL.

"I don't watch a lot of football," he said. "I can't say that I've watched a full football game (this season) from first quarter to fourth quarter."

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!