Cowboys WATCH: Dallas Ex WR Terrell Owens Punches Out Man at CVS

Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys wideout Terrell Owens was involved in a physical altercation on Saturday and punched a man "in self-defense," as he described it to the Associated Press.

Owens, 48, told TMZ he stopped at CVS for some necessities, and inside the store, a fan approached him.

Owens said a second man walked up and started confronting the fan. Witnesses said the second man threatened the fan with physical violence as soon as he was outside.

The three men made their way outside together and according to witnesses, Owens was playing the part of peacemaker until the aggressor took an unprovoked swing at him.

Owens landed a punch and dropped the man to the pavement.

The man was able to get up but was a lot more cooperative. Police were not involved and Owens drove away after the incident.

Owens is currently involved with Fan Controlled Football, where he plays wideout for the Knights of Degan team. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL with six teams, including the 2006-2008 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, and ranks third in NFL history in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

