Cowboys vs Texans, Week 11 injury report: 3 key players return to practice
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to enter the weekend and the team's final preparations for Monday night's Week 11 meeting with the Houston Texans, the Friday injury report has been released.
After one-third of the team's active roster appeared on the injury report Thursday, there were some positive updates for key players.
18 players remained on the report, but only five did not practice.
Cowboys vs Texans, NFL Week 11: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The players who returned to practice on Friday afternoon were rookie standout Caelen Carson, who has started in place of an injured DaRon Bland, star tight end Jake Ferguson, who missed Thursday's session with an illness, and All-Pro Zack Martin, who was limited with a shoulder injury.
Players who did not practice were All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who has yet to see the field this season, key role players Jourdan Lewis and Hunter Leupke, Dak Prescott, who underwent season-ending surgery this week, and linebacker Nick Vigil.
We will have to see how things continue to play out over the weekend and whether any other key players will be able to play in primetime on Monday night.
