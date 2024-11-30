Cowboys Thanksgiving Game ratings prove they're still America's Team
The Dallas Cowboys secured the team's second straight win of the season and first win at home over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day
It was the most complete team effort for for the Cowboys and there were a lot of people tuned in.
The TV ratings are in for the game and they prove that Dallas is still America's Team.
According to FOX, the game secured 38.5 million viewers and will rank as the most-watched NFL telecast of the regular season.
Lovve 'em or hate 'em, the Cowboys are still a major draw.
Up next for America's Team is a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. It's another national spotlight game for the Ccowboys as they look to keep their momentum going.
