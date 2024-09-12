Ticket prices for Dallas Cowboys home opener hit a staggering high
We can call it bad press all we want but Jerry Jones sees nothing but dollar signs. Throughout the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were in the headlines and being painted in a negative light.
The primary concern was their lack of urgency to stoke up new deals for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Jones made several comments that drew headlines, even comparing himself to Patrick Mahomes — who he inexplicably thinks is an option quarterback.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Saints : 3 keys to victory in Dallas' Week 2 home opener
It led to insults, jokes, and most importantly the lead on every sports show. In the end, Jones signed both players and the Cowboys remain on top. That’s evident when looking at the contrast in the lowest priced ticket this weekend compared to the highest.
The lowest price belongs to the Carolina Panthers, who are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Their lowest price comes in at $25.
Dallas, on the other hand, has the highest price currently. They host the New Orleans Saints (who just ran Carolina out the building in Week 1) and have the highest-price seat available at $2,556.
That seems like a lot, but then again, the Cowboys need to start saving up for Micah Parsons’ deal which is next up.
