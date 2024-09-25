3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Giants
Week 4 brings a quick turnaround for the Dallas Cowboys, who face a crucial NFC East showdown against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
Riding a six-game winning streak over the Giants, including a 40-0 shutout in Week 1 at the Giants last season, Dallas aims to avoid a 1-3 start for the first time since 2020.
In a pivotal matchup where a win is crucial, the Cowboys will rely heavily on certain key players to steer them away from an early-season hole. If you're a fantasy football enthusiast, here are three Cowboys to start ahead of tomorrow night's matchup.
MORE: 3 Cowboys players, coaches who desperately need a win in Week 4
K Brandon Aubrey
Let's get the obvious out of the way: Brandon Aubrey is on an absolute tear and looks to be well on his way to another All-Pro season.
The second-year kicker is currently leading the NFL in scoring with 35 points, showcasing his remarkable accuracy with a perfect 10-for-10 record on field goals this season. He even etched his name in the Cowboys' record books with a jaw-dropping 65-yard field goal in Week 3.
The former Birmingham Stallion has outscored several big-name players around the league such as Stefon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase, and Bijan Robinson.
If it's 4th down and the Cowboys find themselves just on the edge of plus territory expect Aubrey's name to be called upon.
WR CeeDee Lamb
While frustration was evident last Sunday, CeeDee Lamb remains the Cowboys' most potent offensive weapon and Dak Prescott's go-to target.
The Giants are well aware of the threat posed by number 88. The two-time All-Pro has consistently tormented them, amassing 52 catches for 722 yards and 4 touchdowns in 8 career matchups.
Their most recent encounter in November showcased Lamb's dominance, as he hauled in 11 catches for a remarkable 151 yards and a touchdown.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb on Dak Prescott relationship after sideline exchange
Cowboys fans and fantasy owners would certainly be thrilled to see the veteran receiver put up similar numbers on Thursday Night.
It also helps knowing that New York's defense has surrendered 10 plays of 20+ yards through the air, further fueling expectations for another big-play performance from Lamb.
The Giants' defense also struggled against Amari Cooper on Sunday, allowing 86 yards and two touchdowns.
TE Jake Ferguson
A silver lining is a healthier Jake Ferguson. After missing Week 2, Ferguson led Dallas with 6 receptions for 95 yards in his Week 3 return.
The third-year tight end was targeted a team-high 11 times during last Sunday's loss.
Ferguson's performance late in the game showcased his ability to contribute significantly.
He's expected to be a frequent target for Dak Prescott, establishing himself as a reliable option after CeeDee Lamb.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 4: Cowboys sit in top 10
NFC East Week 3 winners & losers: Cowboys fall apart, Giants find life