Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

JAN 15 STILL ALIVE! The New York Giants are on to the Divisional Round after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. ... and so - scheduling involved, of course - three NFC East teams are still alive.

With the result in Minny, the Giants now face the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are set to play Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to land the fourth and final spot in the next round. ... and the winner of the MNF game will advance with a meeting with the Niners next week.