The Week 18 results of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and even Green Bay Packers, could have a big impact on who and where the Cowboys play come the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys are a win and a Philadelphia Eagles' loss away from capturing their second straight NFC East title. However, if some other dominoes were to fall the Cowboys' way, they could climb up the rankings and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

A bye? A home game? It'd be nice. And preferred. But there is a "but'' ...

"I like to have the best advantage going into playoffs," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "So I'd like to have a home game. I'd certainly love to get a bye."

What is the trickle-down of these desires? Dallas is looking at facing either Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Brady has never lost to the Cowboys in seven outings, including a Bucs win this year.

Rodgers is 8-2 life-time against the Cowboys, including a Packers win this year.

Pick your poison?

Yes, Brady and the Bucs handled the Cowboys by a score of 19-3 in the season-opener, a game featuring Dak Prescott's thumb injury. And yes, Rodgers and the Packers snapped a losing streak in their 31-28 overtime win over Dallas, a game featuring an unprecedented late Cowboys collapse.

If the Cowboys finish fifth, as is likely, they are a Wild Card at Tampa and Brady. If they jump up, they could be at home vs. the Packers and Rodgers.

Maybe "pick your poison'' is too skeptical a view. How about "slay your dragon''?

