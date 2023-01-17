The Cowboys didn't to sign running back Tony Pollard to a contract extension. Does that mean Dallas is prepared to pay the franchise tag to keep him?

The Dallas Cowboys are moving onto the Divisional Round, where they will again be on the road, facing the San Francisco 49ers. ... The same team that knocked them out of the playoffs a season ago.

The potency and precision of quarterback Dak Prescott headlined the 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, while Prescott put together his best performance, running back Tony Pollard was an unsung hero.

Pollard was the Cowboys' leading rusher with 77 yards on 15 carries. The fourth-year back found much better success against a stout Bucs defense that held him to just 22 yards on nine carries in their two prior matchups.

In the final year of his rookie contract, the former Memphis product has put it all together, leading the Cowboys in rushing with 1,007 yards, not including the postseason. Even with Ezekiel Elliott splitting carries, Pollard excelled as a "No. 1 back'' in Dallas, while Elliott missed two games due to injury.

It was in the absence of Zeke that Pollard established himself as the top guy in the backfield. Pollard rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns as the starting back against the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.

Even with Pollard's emergence, the Cowboys have yet to re-sign the 25-year-old to a long-term contract.

The failure to do so has sparked concern that the Cowboys will be forced to franchise-tag Pollard to prevent him from hitting free agency, where the Cowboys could lose him for nothing.

Using the tag comes with risks and rewards. As Dalton Schultz did, players can hold out from offseason workouts to try and force the front office to strike a deal. While a reward is, the Cowboys get more time.

Financially, Pollard would be paid $12.6 million according to projections for the tag. Is Pollard worth that much money? Are the Cowboys wary of paying another running back market-setting money like they did Zeke?

Only time will truly tell. But after Pollard's season, it would be easy to argue that the Cowboys should do what it takes to keep him to Dallas.

