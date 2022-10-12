With a record of 4-1 through five games in 2022, the Dallas Cowboys are among the top teams in the NFL. The Cowboys have won using a formula of efficient offense with a heavy dose of stifling defense.

While the explosive nature of the Cowboys offense was likely to be lessened in the absence of star quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas has utilized the reliable skill set of backup Cooper Rush, who is undefeated when under center as the team’s starter. Though receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup have been more-than-adequate targets for Rush through the air, Dallas’ offense has been at its best when playing a strong concentration on the running game.

Despite feature back Ezekiel Elliott getting the majority of the carries thus, his backfield mate, Tony Pollard has become an equally dangerous option in the Cowboys ground game.

In fact, he may be even more of a threat than Elliott. ... and that might matter as much as ever when Dallas plays at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Pollard carried the ball eight times for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, in which Pollard broke multiple tackles, gave the Cowboys a lead which they would not surrender.

Pollard enjoyed his best pro season in 2021, running for 719 yards on 130 carries (averaging 5.5 yards-per-carry) and two rushing touchdowns.

The Memphis product is often dynamic with the ball in his hands. Yet, the overall consensus seems to be that Pollard was underutilized in coach Mike McCarthy’s offense. As such, the 25-year-old has likely yet to scratch the surface of his potential. At the very least, McCarthy and the Cowboys offensive brain trust must find both traditional and creative ways to further incorporate Pollard into Dallas’ offense.

Pollard’s primary contributions continue to come from the running back position. Thus far, in 2022, he has rushed for 248 yards on 44 carries with two touchdowns. However, the ex-Memphis Tiger is also well-versed as a receiver. From 2016 to 2018, Pollard had 104 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Tigers. As a member of the Cowboys in 2021, he caught 39 of his 46 targets for 337 yards, setting career highs.

This year, Pollard has hauled in seven passes for 71 yards. Utilizing his abilities as a dual-threat may be just the spark the Cowboys need to kick their offensive output into high gear - and that still doesn't mean "Dine and Dash'' is about "Zeke vs. Pollard.''

It's about continuing to use both of them.

Though much attention will be placed on the ground prowess of both Elliott and Pollard, it would be smart for the Cowboys to utilize each back to his full potential. ... and indeed, Dallas has largely done that. (Important note: Their "usage'' includes simple snaps, where Zeke has the edge - in part because he's the superior pass-blocker. So there is gray area when it comes to "Elliott over Pollard.)

In other words, there isn't much to gripe about at 4-1.

Having two potentially game-breaking (or win-making) backs in their arsenal for 2022 is not a luxury of which they are guaranteed to have in 2023. Pollard is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is likely to command attention on the open market. Conversely, the structuring of Elliott’s deal allows Dallas greater flexibility to cut ties with the star running back in 2023, absorbing just north of $11.8 million in dead money if released. (As CowboysSI.com has reported, it's possible Elliott remains in Dallas next year - but under the terms of a restructured deal.)

As a result, 2022 looks to be a pivotal year for the Cowboys. The pieces are in place both on offense and defense. While the argument can be made that the status of Dak Prescott holds the team's fate, it may ultimately be determined by how far they can travel on the legs of their ‘dynamic duo’ of rushers … or the receiving prowess of a dual-threat back.

The Cowboys are set for a NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Oct. 16 at 7:20pm CT from Lincoln Financial Field.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!