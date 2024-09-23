Dallas Cowboys top 3 plays of the week vs. Baltimore Ravens
Through the first three quarters of Sunday's Week 3 home game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily to generate any momentum. That is until Dallas caught fire in the 4th quarter. Trailing 28-6, the Cowboys scored 19 unanswered points to narrow the Ravens' lead to 28-25.
The Ravens, however, successfully ran out the clock in the final 2:44 of Sunday's contest, halting a near comeback attempt and securing their first win of the season.
Outcome aside, there are always standout moments worth recognizing. Here are three plays from the Cowboys that deserve recognition in Week 3.
Turpin Time Makes it a 3-Point Game
Trying to close in on the Ravens' lead, Dak Prescott finds KaVontae Turpin in the end zone, cutting the deficit to just three points! During a crazy sequence of events during the 4th quarter.
Cowboys Aren't Done Yet!
Down 28-12, the Cowboys successfully recovered an onside kick with 8:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, sparking a glimmer of hope for a comeback.
One for the Record Books
The Cowboys struggled through the first three quarters, but Brandon Aubrey provided a much-needed spark. The second-year kicker was perfect on field goals, connecting on both attempts, including a booming 65-yarder that set the franchise record.
