Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' top 3 plays of the week vs. New York Giants

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' top 3 plays from Thursday Night's Week 4 contest against the New York Giants.

Ali Jawad

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys got back in the win column Thursday Night with their Week 4 victory against the New York Giants and improved to 2-2 on the season while securing their first win in the divsion.

Despite a narrow 20-15 win over their NFC East rivals, the victory was highlighted by several standout plays that gave Cowboys fans plenty to cheer about.

Here are the top three plays from the Cowboys' primetime road win from the Meadowlands.

MORE: Cowboys' highest PFF grades from Week 4 win littered with All-Pros

Run Rico Run

Trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the night after Dak Prescott connected with Rico Dowdle on a screen pass.

Distance Doesn't Matter for Aubrey

Brandon Aubrey's 60-yard field goals are becoming as automatic as Steph Curry's 3-pointers.

Cee You Later

Dak Prescott unleashes a 55-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, extending the Cowboys' lead.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars

Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf

Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR

4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 win over rival Giants

4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News