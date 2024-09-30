Dallas Cowboys' top 3 plays of the week vs. New York Giants
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the win column Thursday Night with their Week 4 victory against the New York Giants and improved to 2-2 on the season while securing their first win in the divsion.
Despite a narrow 20-15 win over their NFC East rivals, the victory was highlighted by several standout plays that gave Cowboys fans plenty to cheer about.
Here are the top three plays from the Cowboys' primetime road win from the Meadowlands.
Run Rico Run
Trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the night after Dak Prescott connected with Rico Dowdle on a screen pass.
Distance Doesn't Matter for Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey's 60-yard field goals are becoming as automatic as Steph Curry's 3-pointers.
Cee You Later
Dak Prescott unleashes a 55-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, extending the Cowboys' lead.
