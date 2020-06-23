Cowboys Top Betting Favorite In Jamal Adams Trade

FRISCO - Jamal Adams has requested a trade away from the New York Jets, with a source close to the situation telling CowboysSI.com that the DFW native's preferred destination is the Dallas Cowboys.

"He wants to be traded to the Cowboys,'' the source said.

We don't know how close the Jets or the Cowboys are listening. But the oddsmakers are hearing the All-Pro safety loud and clear.

The Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens are betting favorites to land Adams via trade, per Sportsline. The way they ask the question and the way they stack 'em up ...

If Jamal Adams is traded by the Jets, which team will he be playing for Week 1 of the 2020 season?

Cowboys +250

Ravens +350

Texans +500

Seahawks +600

49ers +750

Eagles +800

Browns +1000

Dolphins +1200

Chiefs +1500

Bucs +1800

The "if'' is a gigantic one, for a number of reasons. (We detail here the No. 1 reason the Jets do not wish to deal Adams to the Cowboys.) But as we've also detailed: Last October the Cowboys made an offer here. Adams, eligible for a contract extension, feels betrayed by the Jets. Privately, as CowboysSI.com reported on May 23, Adams might be willing to give Dallas a "hometown discount'' in the form of a delay on the extension or a lower price than otherwise wished for.

Oh, and that "$20 million APY story''? The Adams camp insists it is manufactured. ... by somebody.

"Those words never came out of (Adams') mouth,'' a source said.

Meanwhile, Adams - who played at Hebron High School, just a few miles away from The Star - is spending his offseason here in DFW.

Adams would slide right into a safety spot in Dallas and become the best defensive player on this roster. But obviously, he'd be the same level of contributor for any of the other teams on his wish list, most of which - not coincidentally - are already considered playoff-level teams.

It's a blockbuster, so by definition the odds are against it. But there is an Adams-to-Dallas connection. So oddsmakers have it on the board.