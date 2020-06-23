CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Top Betting Favorite In Jamal Adams Trade

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Jamal Adams has requested a trade away from the New York Jets, with a source close to the situation telling CowboysSI.com that the DFW native's preferred destination is the Dallas Cowboys.

"He wants to be traded to the Cowboys,'' the source said.

We don't know how close the Jets or the Cowboys are listening. But the oddsmakers are hearing the All-Pro safety loud and clear.

The Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens are betting favorites to land Adams via trade, per Sportsline. The way they ask the question and the way they stack 'em up ...

If Jamal Adams is traded by the Jets, which team will he be playing for Week 1 of the 2020 season?

Cowboys +250
Ravens +350
Texans +500
Seahawks +600
49ers +750
Eagles +800
Browns +1000
Dolphins +1200
Chiefs +1500
Bucs +1800

The "if'' is a gigantic one, for a number of reasons. (We detail here the No. 1 reason the Jets do not wish to deal Adams to the Cowboys.) But as we've also detailed: Last October the Cowboys made an offer here. Adams, eligible for a contract extension, feels betrayed by the Jets. Privately, as CowboysSI.com reported on May 23, Adams might be willing to give Dallas a "hometown discount'' in the form of a delay on the extension or a lower price than otherwise wished for. 

Oh, and that "$20 million APY story''? The Adams camp insists it is manufactured. ... by somebody.

"Those words never came out of (Adams') mouth,'' a source said.

Meanwhile, Adams - who played at Hebron High School, just a few miles away from The Star - is spending his offseason here in DFW.

Adams would slide right into a safety spot in Dallas and become the best defensive player on this roster. But obviously, he'd be the same level of contributor for any of the other teams on his wish list, most of which - not coincidentally - are already considered playoff-level teams.

It's a blockbuster, so by definition the odds are against it. But there is an Adams-to-Dallas connection. So oddsmakers have it on the board.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports In 2020: 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Sports In 2020: The NFL, NBA And the Rest Are Not In Charge. COVID-19 Is In Charge. So ... 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Richie Whitt

Where Does Dak Prescott's Supporting Cowboys Cast Rank In NFL?

How does Dak Prescott and his supporting cast fare against the rest of the league? Could the Dallas Cowboys really be top-five?

BriAmaranthus

Dak Done: QB Signs $31.409M Tender, Becomes Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever

It's Official: Dak Prescott Signs His $31.409M Tender, Becomes Dallas Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever ... So Dak is Done - For Now

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Will Dak Prescott Signing Tender Ease Cowboys 'Hard Feelings'?

Is it "Dak Prescott vs. the Dallas Cowboys''? Due to the “extended period of time” of the contract talks, do hard feelings exist between either sides? Can they be soothed by the Tender Signing?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Retiree Frederick Wins Prestigious NFL Halas Award

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retired but still collecting honors as has won the NFL's George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Mike Fisher

Dak Tender Signing: 1st Step Toward Cowboys '4-Year Fold'?

Dak Prescott Vs. The Dallas Cowboys Has Negotiations Moving In A Positive Direction; Is A 'Cave' From The Joneses The Next Step?

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Amari Cooper Cowboys Secret: 'Thinking 3 Steps Ahead'

Chess-Playing Amari Cooper Reveals A Secret To His Dallas Cowboys Success: 'Thinking 3 Steps Ahead'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Offers Take On Jerry Jones' Civil-Rights Silence

Dallas Cowboys Standout DeMarcus Lawrence Offers An Interesting Take On Jerry Jones' Civil-Rights Silence

Mike Fisher

Source: $20 Million A Year Request 'Did Not Come From Jamal Adams'

Source: Amid More Propaganda, CowboysSI.com Is Told That $20 Million A Year Request 'Did Not Come From Jamal Adams'

Mike Fisher

Jamal Adams Trade To Cowboys? 'I'm Tryin', Bro'

We Already Knew Jamal Adams Wish List Is Topped By The Dallas Cowboys. And Now The Trade-Minded Star Concedes, 'I'm Tryin', Bro'

Mike Fisher