Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
The Dallas Cowboys face a critical offseason as they look to bolster their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
ESPN outlined the top priorities for each team throughout the 2025 offseason.
For the Cowboys, free agency is critical. The front office's moves will significantly impact whether they can provide first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer with a competitive roster, which could determine his success.
Despite their decade-long restraint from major free-agent spending—with Brandon Carr's 2012 signing being their last substantial investment—the organization needs to address gaps along both lines of scrimmage, wide receiver corps, and linebacker unit.
Recent history shows promise in their personnel decisions, with successful trades for late-round picks yielding valuable contributors like Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. Following owner Jerry Jones's "all-in" declaration last season, 2025 presents an opportunity for the Cowboys to demonstrate their commitment through decisive action.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, retaining cornerback Jourdan Lewis emerges as a crucial yet understated priority.
Lewis's impact extends beyond his role as a slot defender, establishing himself as a defensive catalyst through his aggressive edge-rushing ability and ball-hawking instincts. His influence resonates beyond statistical contributions, setting a professional standard through preparation and a work ethic that influences teammates.
With potential defensive transitions looming in both staff and personnel, securing Lewis with a contract extension stands as an essential move for maintaining defensive stability.
Furthermore, Dallas' biggest goal a no brainer, according to Benjamin Solak, should be to extend All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero indicate the team has held internal discussions about trading the star defender, who has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first four seasons.
Parsons will enter 2025 on a fifth year option and has stated in the past that he will "still be around" and that a hold out is not in the picture.
According to Spotrac, the Cowboys are currently $2.38 million over the salary cap. They will likely restructure some contracts and potentially part with cap casualty players to create cap space.
