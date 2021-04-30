Dallas Cowboys Trade Back with Rival Eagles in NFL Draft After Horn and Surtain Picks

The Dallas Cowboys trade back in the 2021 NFL draft with NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles after top targets were drafted.

The Dallas Cowboys have traded back in the draft with the Philadelphia Eagles after top targets Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II, both cornerbacks, were taken within the first nine picks.

The Cowboys will get the 12th pick of the draft as well as the Eagles' third pick in this year's draft.

Dallas figured that it could gain future draft capital by moving back and still fulfilling roster holes later in the first round of the draft. It is a shrewd move as some of the top-rated quarterbacks remained on the board and the Eagles are in need of a bonafide quarterback with Jalen Hurts currently listed as the top quarterback on the depth chart.

Additionally, they could use help at linebacker and wide receiver, with Micha Parsons representing the best linebacker still on the board and 2020 Heisman Winner Devonta Smith still waiting to be drafted.

The inter-divisional trade means that the Cowboys are comfortable giving Philadelphia an elite prospect. The Eagles have not drafted well over the course of the last few seasons and hitting on this pick could mean the difference between opening the window of contention and it remaining shut the next few seasons.

In the end, Philadelphia decided to draft Devonta Smith from Alabama signaling that Jalen Hurts will likely be the quarterback they roll with to start the season. Smith was widely regarded as the top pass-catching prospect in the draft.

The NFC East should continue to be one of the most high-flying divisions in football as a Heisman winner now joins its ranks.

