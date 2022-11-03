Skip to main content

'Intense!' Now What? Stephen Jones Outlines Cowboys Plan After Trade Deadline Inaction

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones drops hints about the team's possible talent acquisition in the wake of the Brandin Cooks trade falling through.

Did the Dallas Cowboys commit a turnover by not making a trade before this week's deadline?

It might be the biggest question for the 6-2 Cowboys moving forward. It wasn't for a lack of effort.

Speaking with the media Wednesday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium, Cowboys' COO Stephen Jones explained his team's failure to make a deal.

"Felt like we had some things that might work out," Jones said, "but unfortunately, they didn't, on several fronts." 

Brandin Cooks, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, was one of the potential deals that fell through Tuesday, a day Jones described as "intense." He also reminded, however, that trades "aren't the only way you acquire players."

Is this another hint at the Cowboys' willingness to spend money in the free-agent market? One of the premier options is Odell Beckham Jr, the wide receiver who rose to prominence with his one-handed catch for the New York Giants against the Cowboys in 2014 and who pushed his way out of Cleveland during the season last year and helped the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl.

Yet, as he has in the past, Jones reiterated his confidence in the receivers that the Cowboys currently have on the roster.

"I like our crew there," he said. "I like CeeDee [Lamb]; I like [Michael] Gallup, I like Noah [Brown]; I think [Jalen] Tolbert [is] coming, and certainly, we have guys, as I mentioned on the IR, that can come off that as well."

The Cowboys also attempted to trade defensive tackle Trysten Hill before cutting him, and took calls on defensive end Tarrell Basham.

On their Bye this weekend, the Cowboys have time to tweak their talent before the next game Nov. 13 at the Green Bay Packers. ... as things are about to get more "intense'' on the field.

