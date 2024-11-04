Cowboys trade deadline update hints players could be shipped out
The Dallas Cowboys suffered their third straight defeat on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Atlanta Falcons on the road and losing star quarterback Dak Prescott in the process.
Dak's hamstring injury is worse than initially feared and he could miss several weeks. But what does that mean for the Cowboys ahead of the NFL trade deadline?
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones shared an update on the team's plans for the deadline and made an interesting comment.
Jones was asked whether the Cowboys could be sellers at the deadline and said, "Trades are always both ways. … If something makes sense then we’d certainly look at it."
As for making a move, "I certainly wouldn’t rule it out."
If the Cowboys are sellers, players like defensive back Jourdan Lewis and defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa could be names to watch.
With their contracts expiring and the Cowboys on a downward trajectory, losing Lewis or Odighizuwa in free agency is a real possibility, so getting draft capital in return would make sense for Dallas.
Being sellers at this point makes more sense than giving away draft picks and being buyers at 3-5, but you can never predict what the Jones' will do.