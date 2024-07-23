When do the Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp?
We are closing in on the Dallas Cowboys returning to the field in Oxnard, California for training camp.
This week, the team will arrive at their west coast home before kicking off the final round of activities before the start of the regular season.
It's a beautiful thing to hear.
But when exactly will the players arrive for camp?
The team jets off to the West Coast today, Tuesday, July 23. The opening press conference scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, has been postponed due to Jerry Jones' ongoing paternity trial.
Dallas' first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25. Dallas will hold an "Opening Ceremony" on the first weekend in Oxnard, while the first padded practice will be a week after their arrival.
The Cowboys will open the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 11.
So, buckle up, Cowboys Nation. Soon, we can officially say that football is back.
