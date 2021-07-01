Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Schedule: Save The Dates!

Here are your 2021 Dallas Cowboys Oxnard Training Camp Key Dates ...

FRISCO - "Full go,'' Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told us some time ago as it relates to the team's training camp plans in Oxnard.

And now we have the official schedule to prove it.

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys release their full schedule of key dates for their summer workouts, which begins July 20th with the team's chartered flight to the west coast.

The Cowboys will then stay in Oxnard until August 12, when they will travel to Phoenix for their preseason kick-off against the Arizona Cardinals on August 13.

Tues., July 20 Team Charter arrives in Oxnard

Wed., July 21 Opening press conference (10:00 a.m. PDT)

Thurs., July 22 First practice (11:00 a.m. PDT)

Sat., July 24 Opening Ceremony (10:00 a.m. PDT)

Wed., July 28 First padded practice (11:00 a.m. PDT)

Wed., Aug. 4 Depart for Canton, Ohio

Thurs., Aug. 5 Dallas vs. Pittsburgh HOF Game (7:00 p.m. CDT in Canton, Ohio)

Sat. Aug. 7 Joint Practice with LA Rams

Thurs., Aug. 12 Break camp in Oxnard - travel to Phoenix, Ari.

The full practice schedule and times are listed below, with all times listed in pacific, unless otherwise noted:

From there, Dallas will make its way back to the DFW area, in preparation for their August 21 matchup against the Houston Texans.

