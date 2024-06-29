Cowboy Roundup: Training camp roster projection; Team's missing pieces
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we enter the final weekend of June.
Cowboys training camp position-by-position depth chart projection
The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of intriguing roster battles entering training camp, and The Cowboys Wire is taking a look at how the depth chart could play out.
Rico Dowdle holds down the top spot among the eight Cowboys running backs heading into camp. There’s a logjam of eight wide receivers jockeying behind the club’s top four, and there will be fascinating battles to watch among the ten linebackers and seven defensive tackles.- Todd Brock, The Cowboys Wire
Dallas Cowboys missing pieces for playoff success
The Dallas Cowboys have had three consecutive 12-win seasons under Mike McCarthy, but they have never been able to break through in the postseason.
What is holding the team back from playoff success?
InsideTheStar.com looked at some of the Cowboys' missing pieces and the biggest obstacles the team must overcome. From the front office to the lack of a winning mentality, the Cowboys' issues go far beyond talent on the roster.
