Cowboys get a scare as firefighters are called to training camp
There was a slight scare during the Dallas Cowboys practice on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the scene as smoke was seen coming out of one of their condos at their Oxnard training camp. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that everyone was safe, with most players and staff members on the field for practice at the time.
McCarthy said that everything was business as usual.
Dallas just finished their second preseason game, which was a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They're wrapping up training camp in California and will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 24 at AT&T Stadium.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys are 'Super Bowl contender,' ESPN NFL analyst says
This will be their only exhibition game in Arlington this year as they spent the remainder of their camp out west. Prior to playing in Vegas, they had a preseason opener with the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas will open the regular season on September 8 in northeast Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Tyler Guyton
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Cooper Beebe
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Marist Liufau
He said what? Tiki Barber makes outrageous Daniel Jones-Dak Prescott take
Takeaways: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
Rookie Making Impact: Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children