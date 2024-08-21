Cowboys Country

Cowboys get a scare as firefighters are called to training camp

Thankfully no one was injured as firefighters responded to smoke pouring from a condo at Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
There was a slight scare during the Dallas Cowboys practice on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene as smoke was seen coming out of one of their condos at their Oxnard training camp. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that everyone was safe, with most players and staff members on the field for practice at the time.

McCarthy said that everything was business as usual.

Dallas just finished their second preseason game, which was a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They're wrapping up training camp in California and will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 24 at AT&T Stadium.

This will be their only exhibition game in Arlington this year as they spent the remainder of their camp out west. Prior to playing in Vegas, they had a preseason opener with the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas will open the regular season on September 8 in northeast Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.

