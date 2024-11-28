Dallas Cowboys treat media members to viral Thanksgiving feast
The Dallas Cowboys host the division New York Giants for their annual Thanksgiving Day game, meaning some media members will have to skip out on their holiday meal at home.
But Jerry Jones is in a giving mood.
While he isn't usually known for his generosity, the Cowboys owner is serving up a feast to media members in the press box at AT&T Stadium.
The full Thanksgiving spread went viral on social media.
Now where is my plate?
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
