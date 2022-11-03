Skip to main content

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs After Coach Pep Talk: 'F' The Critics!'

Many choose to pick on what Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs doesn't do instead of what he does do on the field, but a talk with Al Harris helped the corner navigate the troubled waters.

Trevon Diggs had a terrific 2021 season as he notched 11 interceptions for his playoff-team Dallas Cowboys. But despite that, there was a lot of noise about Diggs giving up big plays as a result of playing within coordinator Dan Quinn's system - but also playing aggressively. 

That has been the elephant in the room. But a talk with defensive backs coach Al Harris set Diggs back on track to where he is now - settling into concentrating on only what is said in house.

"We talk about that a lot," Harris said about that "noise.'' "Honestly, he and I have a saying outside of the building: 'F whatever anybody else says, good or bad.'

"So, we only concentrate on what we do in here, what's said in here. Any other voices outside of it, we don't even concern ourselves with."

Harris detailed that despite Diggs' stellar 2021 season, when he yielded just a 52.4-percent completion rate on targets in his direction and a 55.8-percent average passer rating, people still questioned his ability.

Many still looked at his 16.8 yards per completion that he allowed in 2021 as a reason to downplay his performances.

It was the outside opinions that prompted Harris and Diggs to have a sit-down.

"That kind of led to this approach," Harris said. "It's an amazing year ... but you consistently see people talking about what he's not doing well.

"What people aren't seeing is that the kid is still young, still learning the position. So, he only has room to grow.''

Diggs' efforts last season are nearly impossible to replicate. But for Harris, one key attribute his corner has improved on is what he calls "eye discipline.'' He also stated that he believes Diggs has raised his game.

"Yes, I believe Tre is playing better than he did last year," Harris said. "Just ... kind of correcting the things which we may have been lacking last year.''

That's an admission that Trevon Diggs isn't perfect. ... while at the same time justifying the "F-the-critics'' mindset.

