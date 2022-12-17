Trevon Diggs: Cowboys Need 'A-Game' Against 'Talented' Jaguars

One of the most tempting vices of the Christmas season is looking ahead to what you'll receive on Christmas Eve.

The Dallas Cowboys are not exempt from the concept, ironically through a potential gift they're about to bestow to the football-loving public: they and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to do battle for a potential NFC East crown but the Cowboys must first deal with the surging Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, Fox).

Conventional wisdom suggests that the Cowboys (10-3) will be able to easily handle a Jacksonville group clinging to life to their playoff hopes that some saw as extinct back on Halloween. Since a 2-6 start, the Jaguars (5-8) have won three of five and sit two games out of both the final AFC wild card and the South division lead.

Dallas will also be looking to make a statement against Jacksonville after barely getting by the lowly Houston Texans in their last game on Sunday.

Diggs, speaking to The 33rd Team, believes that, even without the postseason desperation attached to them, the Jaguars will be a dangerous opponent.

"The Jaguars are a fairly young team but really talented. They got talent all over the court, they’re playing space and stuff like that," Diggs said. "This is going to be one of those games."

"No team in the NFL (stinks)," Diggs continued, perhaps indirectly referencing the Jaguars' league-worst win percentage since 2018. "All teams have good players. It's about how you execute and how you're going to come together in the game."

Cowboys fans can at least appreciate that Diggs appears to be doing his homework: he's been impressed by what sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has accomplished over the past few weeks: the top pick of the 2021 draft has earned a triple-digit passer rating in four of the past five games and has thrown 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in that span.

"I love Trevor Lawrence, I love him as a quarterback," Diggs declared. "He’s coming into his own, throwing, getting better each year. I like where he’s at, I like what I’ve seen on film from them."

Dallas faces postseason implications of their own entering Sunday's game: a variety of scenarios beyond their control will lock the Cowboys onto the NFC bracket, but the simplest scenario involves them merely defeating the Jaguars.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

