WATCH: Can Cowboys Trevon Diggs Cover Brother Stefon?

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys potential starter Trevon Diggs appears ready for NFL training camp. The second-round draft selection out of Alabama is prepping for his rookie season against some top-tier talent… his older brother, Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs.

Watch the video below to see the Cowboys’ new defensive back cover his brother. (Props to Trevon's IG.)

Trevon, a preseason selection for the NFC East All-Rookie Team, recorded 37 total tackles, three interceptions and eight pass deflections for the Crimson Tide in 2019, on his way to being a First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC pick.

Stefon, who was traded to the Bills in the offseason tweeted his pleasure when the Cowboys drafted his little brother.

Of course, the two brothers won’t be playing against each other often, considering their two teams play in different conferences, but that doesn’t stop them from joint offseason training.

The Cowboys have yet to seal up a contract with Diggs. Three of Dallas’ seven rookies have agreements so far. ... and the club hopes to have the entire group of seven NFL draftees under contract by around Thursday of this week.

The plans for NFL training camps are beginning to take shape …. The league and the NFL players association agreed on daily testing and zero preseason games. The NFL is plowing forward with its reporting dates; Reporting first is the rookie class on Tuesday, followed by quarterbacks and injured players on Thursday, and then the entirety of the roster on July 28, all reporting to The Star in Frisco for camp.

