Dallas Cowboys troll Buccaneers following NFL Week 16 win
The Dallas Cowboys are playing their best football of the 2024 NFL season, winning four of the last five outings. Unfortunately, it is too little, too late for the 'Boys.
Dallas was officially eliminated from the playoffs before taking the field on Sunday night, but that didn't stop the team from rallying together and putting together an impressive effort to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Thanks to the upset win, the Cowboys got to celebrate an unexpected Victory Monday ahead of the holiday.
RELATED: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
For Victory Monday, the Cowboys' official X account dropped the weekly graphic trolling the Buccaneers. The graphic shows a pirate tied up in a lasso while a pirate ship with a Buccaneers flag is riding off into the sunset.
The Cowboys social media team also shared a video of players laughing and holding the plank from Ed, Edd n Eddy.
Well played. Unfortunately, all Dallas can do for the remainder of the season is play the spoiler role with their playoff hopes officially done.
Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Philadelphia to take on the division-rival Eagles, before finishing off the season at home against the Washington Commanders.
