CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys LB Vander Esch: 'I'm Ready To Roll'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Leighton Vander Esch is coming off a 2019 season that ended prematurely with a neck injury and then a surgery but the Dallas Cowboys' budding star at linebacker said Monday he's "ready to roll'' for 2020.

"I feel as good now as I ever have, before I even got hurt,'' Vander Esch told "The 'Boys and Girl Podcast'' hosts Jane Slater and Bobby Belt. "I mean I'm ready to roll," he said. "I've been training full-go for a couple of months now, so it's not holding me back whatsoever. ... I'm just excited to play football at this point and get back on the field."

Vander Esch has been a subject of speculation after having undergone neck surgery after missing half of the '19 season. Team owner Jerry Jones has made positive pronouncements about the the 2018 NFL Draft first-round pick who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

That carries weight - but so do LVE's own words.

Vander Esch clearly believes the only obstacle to his return now is the same one that is sidelining the rest of the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL. Upcoming OTAs would be a good time to at least inch toward putting his optimism to the test (not to mention getting a hands-on education on the new coaching staff's defensive installation and possibly new assignments for the linebackers). But COVID-19 restrictions have altered all of that.

"You've got to find a way,'' Vander Esch said of getting in the needed work. "You've got to prepare every single day pretty much like the season's going to be on. When it is and whenever we get the green light to go, you've got to be ready to go.''

And Leighton Vander Esch insists that he is exactly that.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys QB (Zoom) Room update: Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Inside we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand as we enter offseason workouts at quarterback - The QB (Zoom) Room with Dak, Dalton and Coming Harmony

Matthew Postins

Wanna Bet: Cowboys McCarthy As NFL Coach of the Year?

A fresh start for the Dallas Cowboys and the former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy has created Super Bowl buzz and eye-catching betting lines in Las Vegas.

BriAmaranthus

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Surveying the NFC East: From The Dallas Cowboys To The 'Bush-League'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1-on-1: Stephen Jones on Dak, 'Acrimony' & 'The Pie'

A Dallas Cowboys Exclusive As COO Stephen Jones Talks With CowboysSI.com On The Subject of Contract Negotiations With QB Dak Prescott, 'Acrimony' & 'The Pie'

Mike Fisher

LeBron - Life-Long Cowboys Fan - Would've Been 'Greatest NFL Player Ever,' Says NBA Coach

LeBron James- A Life-Long Dallas Cowboys Fan, We Should Note - Would've Been 'Greatest NFL Player Ever,' Says NBA Coach Doc Rivers

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Grading A 'Three-Years-Later Draft and Today's Present Impact

In this edition of First and 10 I analyze the 2017 Dallas Cowboys draft three years later and look at how those choices impact the Cowboys now - plus our wide-ranging Notebook

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys RB Update: How To Use Zeke With Pollard

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at running back as we enter offseason workouts

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Blitzcast: Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: At The Risk of Being Premature ... Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys ‘All-Time Best’ NFL Preseason Detailed

Dallas Cowboys ‘All-Time Best’ (In Our Opinion) 2020 NFL Preseason Detailed

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Special-Teams Update: Can A Kicker Turn Things Around?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at special teams as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins