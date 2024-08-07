Why this Cowboys veteran free agent signing should not be ignored
The Cowboys are signing Linebackers Nick Vigil and Darius Harris, along with defensive tackle Albert Huggins to boost their depth as they prepare for their first preseason game against the Rams. As they vie for a spot on the final roster, Nick Vigil might have a distinct advantage.
Nick Vigil has experience playing under current Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and defensive run game coordinator Paul Guenther, having signed with the Vikings back in 2021.
When Vigil initially signed with the Vikings, Guenther praised him, saying: “He can play all three of the linebacker positions, he’s very smart…he’s a guy that I always liked. You can rely on him, he’s a very good player.
"He’s versatile, and he can play on special teams. So he’s a valuable guy to have in the program."
Vigil will be entering a highly competitive linebacker room with Damone Clark, Marist Liufau, DeMarvion Overshown, and Eric Kendricks already securing roster spots.
To make the roster, Vigil would need to serve as a depth piece and outperform players like Damien Wilson, Darius Harris, Buddy Johnson, and more during the preseason games.
While it's a long shot, it's worth noting that Vigil recorded 85 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 sack, and 4 tackles for loss under Mike Zimmer, and the high praise from Paul Guenther shows their confidence in Vigil.
