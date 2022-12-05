Dallas Cowboys 'Visit' for Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson - NFL Draft Future?

FRISCO - It doesn't really count as a "visit,'' like the one Odell Beckham Jr. is making to Dallas Cowboys headquarters on Monday and Tuesday; it's not "official'' in any way.

But Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson - who rushed toward Heisman candidacy and will soon be rushing to the NFL - was in attendance at AT&T Stadium for "Sunday Night Football'' and for Dallas' 53-19 blowout of the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys hope they impressed OBJ.

We might suggest that Bijan - not that he has any particular say in which team drafts him - was impressed as well.

Robinson was reportedly in the building, "maybe'' as a guest of established Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, who as it turned out, didn't start the game due to a minor disciplinary issue.

But Zeke was good. And Tony Pollard was good.

And draft experts believe Robinson will be ... very good.

Interestingly, Elliott's contract offers the Cowboys escapability next spring. Oh, and Tony Pollard is a free agent then as well. So there is some irony here if it's true that Zeke is already "big-brothering'' the Longhorns star. ... who is projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The days of "over-drafting a running back'' may be over, with Elliott among the last of that type. But the 6-0, 220-pound standout "with a star on his helmet,'' as the Cowboys like to say? That would be an impressive vision to Cowboys Nation.

