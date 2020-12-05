FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are back in action - after an unexpected rest because of rescheduling due to COVID-19 issues - with the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys are 7.5-point underdogs for Tuesday evening as they travel to M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to face a Ravens team in desperation mode after losing three of their last four games.

The over/under is 45 total points.

The Cowboys had an extra four days to brood over their embarrassing 41-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Washington Football Team. The defeat didn't end Dallas’ NFC East Division Champion chances, but it certainly didn't help.

The Ravens are also coming off a loss - three in a row, in fact. Baltimore was down 17 guys and seven Pro Bowlers due to COVID-19, and was defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A win vs. Dallas is crucial for the Ravens in order to get an AFC wild-card berth.

Fun fact: Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost a start to an NFC team. Although Jackson is 8-0 straight-up as a starter, he is only 3-5 against-the-spread, including 0-2 ATS against the NFC East this year.

Hello, old friend: This game will also feature former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, picked up out of retirement by the Ravens, facing his old team.

Records: Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down moolah:

• Four of the Ravens last five games gave been decided by six points or less

• Dallas is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games, worst in the NFL

•The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas' last 6 games.

•The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore's last 12 games.

• Dallas is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games on the road.

My best bet?

There is so much uncertainty that surrounds the Ravens available roster. If Jackson is off the COVID list by Tuesday, I'd take Baltimore -7.5. However, if he can't pass protocols and backup Robert Griffin III (questionable, hamstring) isn't available, Trace McSorley would make his first NFL start... in that case I'm taking Cowboys to cover.