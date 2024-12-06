Cowboys vs. Bengals injury report: CeeDee Lamb gets promising update
The Dallas Cowboys dropped their latest injury report on Friday for the team's NFL Week 14 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 players landed on Thursday's injury report for the Cowboys, so it was nice to see five players have their statuses for the Monday Night Football clash improve for Friday's session.
Among the players whose participation improved were four starters and a key contributor in the secondary.
Most notable, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went from a DNP designation on Thursday to limited in practice on Friday.
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, safety Malik Hooker, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis improved to full participation.
Here is a full look at the Friday injury report for the Cowboys.
Hopefully players will continue to improve throughout the weekend and be ready to suit up when the lights come on at AT&T Stadium on Monday night.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
