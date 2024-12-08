Dallas Cowboys vs. Bengals Week 14 injury report: Trevon Diggs uncertain
The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up preparations for the team's NFL Week 14 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals and the final injury report for the week has been released.
Dallas once again sees several starters on the injury, with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs' status up in the air.
Diggs has made progress with his knee injury, but he will be a gametime decision when the team takes on Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.
Bengals lose key defender ahead of Monday Night's matchup vs. Cowboys
Diggs, who has been limited in practice all week, is officially listed as questionable for Week 14.
It has been a tough season for the Cowboys secondary with Diggs and top cornerbacks DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and Caelen Carson all dealing with injuries this season.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted Diggs could suit up on Monday night after the progress he has made throughout the week.
"He's making progress. He had a good day today," McCarthy said, adding, "I thought it was clearly one of our best practices of the year."
Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton is also listed as questionable as his up-and-down rookie campaign continues.
Let's hope he is ready to go with the extra day of rest.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
