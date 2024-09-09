Dallas Cowboys vs. Browns: Player of the Game
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their 2024 season in impressive fashion, securing a commanding 33-17 road victory against the Cleveland Browns.
This marks the second consecutive year the Cowboys have started their campaign with a dominant performance on the road.
While the Cowboys' defense undoubtedly deserves immense credit for their stifling performance, limiting the Browns to a mere 230 yards and sacking Deshaun Watson six times, one newcomer defender shined particularly bright in this season-opening victory.
LB Eric Kendricks
In his stellar Cowboys debut, veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks showcased his impact across the field.
Brought in to anchor Dallas' young linebacking corps, Kendricks exceeded expectations in his Cowboys debut with a dominant performance.
The 32-year-old veteran defender racked up 9 tackles (6 solo), 2 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 2 QB hits, and an interception that was set up by a tipped ball from fellow linebacker Micah Parsons.
Kendricks showcased his immediate impact on the defense and why defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer wanted him in the offseason to help run his unit.
