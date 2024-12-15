Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Week 15 Player of the Game
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-14 in Week 15, with contributions from all facets of the team.
Dallas secured its third win in four weeks, powered by a stifling defense that sacked Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young six times, a third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance from running back Rico Dowdle, and a 100-yard receiving day by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Leading the charge for the Cowboys was quarterback Cooper Rush, who earned today's Player of the Game following a three-touchdown performance. Rush completed 18 of 29 passes for 214 yards, a career high 3 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 119.0.
The veteran quarterback, now 8-4 as a starter in the league and 3-3 this season, led Dallas on three touchdown scoring drives two of which occurred in the second half helping Dallas pull away from Carolina.
Rush's first touchdown pass was to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for 14 yards, who made a nice adjustment to secure the score. This was followed by two more touchdown grabs in the third quarter, one by receiver Jalen Tolbert and another by Jalen Brooks, who scored his first career touchdown.
Dallas, now 6-8, keeps its slim postseason hopes alive but will hope to see Rush replicate a similar or, in the case of a three-game stretch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders, will need the veteran signal-caller at his best for any hope at mid-January football.
