Cowboys vs. Bears: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue their 2022 campaign in Week 8 on Sunday at A&T& Stadium as the Chicago Bears come to town.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is trying to find his groove as he appears in just his second game after missing five games with a broken thumb.

Prescott struggled early as he attempted to shake off the rust against the Lions last week. But he found success in the fourth quarter going 7-for-8 with a touchdown pass as the Cowboys pulled away late for a 24-6 win.

It was another defensive performance that kept Dallas in the game, allowing just six points, and holding Detroit to under 200 yards passing and just 3-for-9 on third down.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott - who missed both full practices this week - may miss the game due to a knee injury in last week's win over Detroit.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have turned in his best performance as a pro in Monday night's 33-14 win over the Patriots, and has an opportunity for back-to-back road wins for the first time in his career.

"I think he's clearly playing with more confidence than I recalled last year," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "You can see he's a very gifted athlete, can make all the throws, and I think like anything finding their sweet spot of how to play him, how he fits with the perimeter players."

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Bears 0, Cowboys 0

Follow Cowboys Country on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!