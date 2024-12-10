Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Week 14 Player of the Game
The Dallas Cowboys (5-8) suffered a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) on Monday Night Football. Despite the defeat, one player stood out: running back Rico Dowdle.
The fifth-year back showcased a strong performance by rushing for 131 yards on 18 carries, averaging an impressive 7.3 yards per carry. With this achievement, he became the first Cowboys player to record back-to-back 100-yard games since Tony Pollard in 2022.
MORE: Cowboys brilliant defensive effort wasted by egregious mistake on blocked punt
Following this performance, Dowdle has now recorded 731 rushing yards this season, along with one touchdown. Additionally, he has added 33 receptions for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns.
If Dowdle can maintain his current pace, he could reach the 1,000-yard rushing milestone for the first time in his career, needing just 269 yards over the final four games to achieve this significant feat for the former undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.
Despite their best efforts, the Cowboys fell short, ending their two-game win streak. While Dallas remains alive for postseason play, their chances have become nearly non-existent.
The Cowboys will travel to Charlotte next Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers, who lost 22-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
