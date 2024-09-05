Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns preview: injuries, odds, key players to watch
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Cleveland Browns to kick of the 2024 NFL Season on Sunday afternoon. This matchup is highlighted by two elite NFL quarterbacks in Dallas' Dak Prescott and Cleveland's Deshaun Watson.
Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are hoping to keep the momentum from 2023. Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135). Lamb practiced this week at Cowboys headquarters at the Star for the first time with the team this offseason, after a hold out due to contract negotiations. Lamb is working his way back to full speed after signing a four-year, $136 million contract extension with Dallas.
Watson is healthy and taking the field for his first game since November of 2023. After going 5-1 in his six starts last season, he spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery.
"Getting back for the first game, the start of the season, getting out there and just letting all the hard work that you put in, in the off season show on the field," Watson said. "To be back in the locker room, be prepping again is one of my biggest wins this offseason to be able to make it back to Week One and be in the position I am to go out there and compete Sunday to help this team win."
Watson will be throwing to a familiar face in wide receiver Amari Cooper, who played for the Cowboys from 2018-2021.
RECORD WATCH: With a 1,000-yard season in 2024, Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will become the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season with five different teams (New Orleans, New England, LA Rams, Houston and possibly Dallas).
INJURY UPDATE: The only Dallas Cowboy with an injury designation from Thursday's practice is tight end John Stephens (hamstring) who did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday.
FUN FACT: Dallas is 40-23-1 (.633) all-time in season openers, the second-highest winning percentage in the league for season openers behind Denver (40-22-1, .645).
RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)
ODDS: Dallas is a 2.5-point underdog vs. the Browns
GAME TIME: Sunday, September 8th, 2024 at 3:25 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports/ Fox 4 DFW, KRLD-FM 105.3 THE FAN
LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)
THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Watson:
"He's a difference maker," McCarthy said. "He makes their offense different... They have a brand of football they stick to. He's a multidimensional player... So when he's in there, it's different."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie