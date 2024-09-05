Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns preview: injuries, odds, key players to watch

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road for 2024 NFL season debut against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The latest injury updates and betting odds.

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Cleveland Browns to kick of the 2024 NFL Season on Sunday afternoon. This matchup is highlighted by two elite NFL quarterbacks in Dallas' Dak Prescott and Cleveland's Deshaun Watson.

Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are hoping to keep the momentum from 2023. Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135). Lamb practiced this week at Cowboys headquarters at the Star for the first time with the team this offseason, after a hold out due to contract negotiations. Lamb is working his way back to full speed after signing a four-year, $136 million contract extension with Dallas.

Watson is healthy and taking the field for his first game since November of 2023. After going 5-1 in his six starts last season, he spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery.

"Getting back for the first game, the start of the season, getting out there and just letting all the hard work that you put in, in the off season show on the field," Watson said. "To be back in the locker room, be prepping again is one of my biggest wins this offseason to be able to make it back to Week One and be in the position I am to go out there and compete Sunday to help this team win."

Watson will be throwing to a familiar face in wide receiver Amari Cooper, who played for the Cowboys from 2018-2021.

RECORD WATCH: With a 1,000-yard season in 2024, Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks will become the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season with five different teams (New Orleans, New England, LA Rams, Houston and possibly Dallas).

INJURY UPDATE: The only Dallas Cowboy with an injury designation from Thursday's practice is tight end John Stephens (hamstring) who did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday.

FUN FACT: Dallas is 40-23-1 (.633) all-time in season openers, the second-highest winning percentage in the league for season openers behind Denver (40-22-1, .645).

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)

ODDS: Dallas is a 2.5-point underdog vs. the Browns

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 8th, 2024 at 3:25 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports/ Fox 4 DFW, KRLD-FM 105.3 THE FAN

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Watson:

"He's a difference maker," McCarthy said. "He makes their offense different... They have a brand of football they stick to. He's a multidimensional player... So when he's in there, it's different."

