Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: Full list of inactive players for Week 6
Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys were hopeful that DaRon Bland could make his season debut in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. The star cornerback suffered a foot injury that had him on the IR, but he's been practicing on a limited basis.
Unfortunately, he's not ready to suit up, as it was reported on Saturday that he won't be activated. That was a blow for the Dallas defense, who will also be without Micah Parsons and Eric Kendricks.
We also found out ahead of the game that Dalvin Cook won't make his debut. The Cowboys elevated cornerback Amani Oruwariye and linebacker Darrius Harris from the practice squad, meaning they will continue to roll with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as the top backs.
With all that news out of the way, let's look at who the Cowboys and Lions have listed as inactive for Week 6.
Cowboys inactive players
Trey Lance, QB
Deuce Vaughn, RB
John Stephens, Jr., TE
Micah Parsons, EDGE
Eric Kendricks, LB
DaRon Bland, CB
Caelon Carson, CB
Lions inactive players
Isaiah Williams, WR
Giovanni Manu, OL
Colby Sorsdal, OL
James Houston, LB
Loren Strickland, S
