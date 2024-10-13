Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: Full list of inactive players for Week 6

Find out who will be sidelined as the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Randy Gurzi

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) drops back in coverage during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) drops back in coverage during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys were hopeful that DaRon Bland could make his season debut in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. The star cornerback suffered a foot injury that had him on the IR, but he's been practicing on a limited basis.

Unfortunately, he's not ready to suit up, as it was reported on Saturday that he won't be activated. That was a blow for the Dallas defense, who will also be without Micah Parsons and Eric Kendricks.

We also found out ahead of the game that Dalvin Cook won't make his debut. The Cowboys elevated cornerback Amani Oruwariye and linebacker Darrius Harris from the practice squad, meaning they will continue to roll with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as the top backs.

With all that news out of the way, let's look at who the Cowboys and Lions have listed as inactive for Week 6.

Cowboys inactive players

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) bobbles the ball as he runs against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Trey Lance, QB
Deuce Vaughn, RB
John Stephens, Jr., TE
Micah Parsons, EDGE
Eric Kendricks, LB
DaRon Bland, CB
Caelon Carson, CB

Lions inactive players

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams (83) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Isaiah Williams, WR
Giovanni Manu, OL
Colby Sorsdal, OL
James Houston, LB
Loren Strickland, S

