Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles inactives for NFL Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have announced the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 showdown.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys look to play spoiler on Sunday afternoon when they head to Lincoln Financial Field for a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the NFL regular season

Philadelphia is looking to lock up the division, while the Cowboys can put the pressure on and make the Eagles sweat if they pull off the upset on the road.

In advance of the Sunday afternoon showdown, the two teams announced their lists of inactives for the game.

Among the inactives are running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive back Kemon Hall.

  • Kemon Hall, CB
  • Deuce Vaughn, RB
  • TJ Bass, OL
  • Matt Waletzko , OT
  • Princeton Fant, TE
  • Tyrus Wheat, DE
  • Justin Rogers, DT

The Eagles' inactives include star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was ruled out earlier in the week:

Originally, the game was scheduled to take place in the late-afternoon slate of games on Sunday, but the league made the call to flex the NFC East showdown to a different time slot.

Dallas vs. Philadelphia will now take place at 1:00 p,m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

Josh Sanchez
