SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Amari Cooper One-Word Injury Update

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have tried to play it coy in regard to injuries under new coach Mike McCarthy, so much do that "Dr. Jones'' isn't being his usual revelatory self during his radio appearances on 105.3 The Fan.

"That's fair,'' when owner Jerry Jones was asked if receiver Amari Cooper joins left tackle Tyron Smith as a "game-time decision'' for Sunday's Week 2 NFL visit from the Atlanta Falcons. "I would put all of this in normal game day — this is the way it's always going to be. We're going to have two or three, as many as a handful that are questionable on gameday and could be that degree of seriousness."

But ... nope. Sorry. Amari Cooper himself is unwilling to play this game of "Camp Cover-Up.''

So, Amari, are you going to miss Sunday's game?

"No,'' replied the Pro Bowl receiver.

Cooper detailed the injury by saying, "It's a bruised foot. I hurt it in the game" last Sunday in the Week 1 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Mike McCarthy added that Cooper participated in the team's Friday "Mock Game,'' as did defensive end Aldon Smith (who missed Thursday's work due to a trip to the dentist). Also, cornerback Anthony Brown has popped up as "questionable'' (ribs).

Cooper “went through the mock game and everything today,'' McCarthy said. "I don’t foresee a setback there.”

The Friday walkthrough work, however, did not include the participation of Tyron Smith as he deals with a neck issue - though one that McCarthy said does not cause him "alarm.''

READ MORE: Cowboys Rookie Review: Analyzing Trevon Diggs Debut

READ MORE: Sound The Cowboys Alarm On Tyron?

“We’ll see how Tyron is,” McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan. I’m not alarmed right now, but it’s something that we’re looking at. These are the experiences you need. It’s important for young players to play early in the season.”

Dallas believes its roster is talented and deep, so "young players'' might be available to help. That's less true at tackle than it is at wide receiver, but still ... Amari Cooper's "no'' is an important "yes'' for the Cowboys on Sunday.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Would Kneel for Anthem

Cowboys icon Emmitt Smith says he's dealt with racism throughout the course of his life, specifically, in Dallas.

BriAmaranthus

by

TruBlu4life

Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Pinch Of Perspective,' DFW Radio Ratings, Strangest-Ever NFL Home-Opener

Whitt's End: A Dallas Cowboys 'Pinch Of Perspective' ... DFW Sports Radio Ratings ... The Strangest-Ever NFL Home-Opener

Richie Whitt

Sound The Alarm? Cowboys Injury News On Tyron Smith & Amari Cooper

Sound The Alarm? Dallas Cowboys Injury News On Tyron Smith & Amari Cooper As Team Preps For Week 2 visit From Falcons

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Rookie Review: Analyzing Trevon Diggs Debut

Trevon Diggs' last tackle in his Dallas Cowboys debut vs. the Rams was a big one. A Rookie Review of the Alabama product's first NFL outing

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders On Verge Of Taking Over Jackson State - But Can Deion Coach?

Jackson State Is Reportedly Preparing to Hire Former Dallas Cowboys Superstar Deion Sanders As Its Head Coach - Leaving One Glaring Question ...

Mike Fisher

'Open Wide!' Cowboys Injury Report For Thursday Sends Aldon Smith to The Dentist

'Open Wide!' The Dallas Cowboys Injury Report For Thursday Sends Aldon Smith to The Dentist - Before He goes After The Falcons In Week 2; Tyron Smith and Amari Cooper Also Listed

Mike Fisher

Dontari Poe Takes A Knee - And Cowboys Jerry Jones Takes A Stand

Dontari Poe Takes A Knee - And Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes A Stand ... On The Right Side Of History

Mike Fisher

by

ERichesin1234

Diggs Vs. Julio? Cowboys Rookie 'Has Earned Starting Job,' Says McCarthy

Could It Be Trevon Diggs Vs. Julio Jones When The Falcons Come To Town In Week 2? Dallas Cowboys Rookie CB 'Has Earned Starting Job,' Says Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

First Look: Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Signature Bowling Shoes To Match That 'Feed Me' Tattoo

First Look: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Offers New Signature Bowling Shoes To Match That 'Feed Me' Tattoo

Mike Fisher

Cowboys & Hall of Fame: Walker & Woodson Among 2021 NFL Nominees

Dallas Cowboys & The Hall of Fame: Herschel Walker, Erik Williams, La'Roi Glover & Darren Woodson Among 2021 NFL Nominees

Mike Fisher