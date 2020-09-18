FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have tried to play it coy in regard to injuries under new coach Mike McCarthy, so much do that "Dr. Jones'' isn't being his usual revelatory self during his radio appearances on 105.3 The Fan.

"That's fair,'' when owner Jerry Jones was asked if receiver Amari Cooper joins left tackle Tyron Smith as a "game-time decision'' for Sunday's Week 2 NFL visit from the Atlanta Falcons. "I would put all of this in normal game day — this is the way it's always going to be. We're going to have two or three, as many as a handful that are questionable on gameday and could be that degree of seriousness."

But ... nope. Sorry. Amari Cooper himself is unwilling to play this game of "Camp Cover-Up.''

So, Amari, are you going to miss Sunday's game?

"No,'' replied the Pro Bowl receiver.

Cooper detailed the injury by saying, "It's a bruised foot. I hurt it in the game" last Sunday in the Week 1 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Mike McCarthy added that Cooper participated in the team's Friday "Mock Game,'' as did defensive end Aldon Smith (who missed Thursday's work due to a trip to the dentist). Also, cornerback Anthony Brown has popped up as "questionable'' (ribs).

Cooper “went through the mock game and everything today,'' McCarthy said. "I don’t foresee a setback there.”

The Friday walkthrough work, however, did not include the participation of Tyron Smith as he deals with a neck issue - though one that McCarthy said does not cause him "alarm.''

READ MORE: Cowboys Rookie Review: Analyzing Trevon Diggs Debut

READ MORE: Sound The Cowboys Alarm On Tyron?

“We’ll see how Tyron is,” McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan. I’m not alarmed right now, but it’s something that we’re looking at. These are the experiences you need. It’s important for young players to play early in the season.”

Dallas believes its roster is talented and deep, so "young players'' might be available to help. That's less true at tackle than it is at wide receiver, but still ... Amari Cooper's "no'' is an important "yes'' for the Cowboys on Sunday.