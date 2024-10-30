Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30

The first Dallas Cowboys injury report of Week 9 is here, with with seven players missing practice and one limited ahead of the Atlanta Falcons game.

Ali Jawad

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have returned to the practice field to prepare for their second straight road battle against the Atlanta Falcons. As preparations ramp up for Week 9, the first official practice report has been released ahead of Sunday's NFC contest.

Seven players were held out of Wednesday's practice session, including All-Pros Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, and DaRon Bland, while linebacker Eric Kendricks was limited.

MORE: Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9

Head Coach Mike McCarthy provided an update during today's media session on All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons who has not played since Week 4.

He’s making gains each week. He’s just not ready to get in the practice format,” McCarthy said.

Which remaining players were held out in practice?

Dallas Cowboys Week 9 injury report: Wednesday, October 30

Zack Marti
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Player

Injury

Wednesday Participation

Brandon Aubrey, K

NIR-other (jury duty)

DNP

DaRon Bland, CB

Foot

DNP

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder

Full

Trevon Diggs, CB

Calf

DNP

Linval Joseph, DT

Back

DNP

Eric Kendricks, LB

Shoulder

Limited

Zack Martin, G

Shoulder

DNP

Micah Parsons, DE

Ankle

DNP

Jordan Phillips, DT

Wrist

Full

Nick Vigil, LB

Foot

DNP

The Cowboys' secondary has been the focus of this week's injury updates. The team officially activated cornerback DaRon Bland to the active roster, as his 21-day window has come to an end. Bland is hoping to make his season debut after missing the first seven games due to a foot injury he sustained during preseason.

Cornerback Caelen Carson who has missed the last four games due to a shoulder injury was a full go for Wednesday's practice session.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trevon Diggs was held out of practice today due to tightness in his calf. The All-Pro told reporters earlier today that he is working through it and receiving treatment.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Falcons on Sunday is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up

3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers

4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers

NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up

Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News