Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30
The Dallas Cowboys have returned to the practice field to prepare for their second straight road battle against the Atlanta Falcons. As preparations ramp up for Week 9, the first official practice report has been released ahead of Sunday's NFC contest.
Seven players were held out of Wednesday's practice session, including All-Pros Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, and DaRon Bland, while linebacker Eric Kendricks was limited.
Head Coach Mike McCarthy provided an update during today's media session on All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons who has not played since Week 4.
“He’s making gains each week. He’s just not ready to get in the practice format,” McCarthy said.
Which remaining players were held out in practice?
Player
Injury
Wednesday Participation
Brandon Aubrey, K
NIR-other (jury duty)
DNP
DaRon Bland, CB
Foot
DNP
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder
Full
Trevon Diggs, CB
Calf
DNP
Linval Joseph, DT
Back
DNP
Eric Kendricks, LB
Shoulder
Limited
Zack Martin, G
Shoulder
DNP
Micah Parsons, DE
Ankle
DNP
Jordan Phillips, DT
Wrist
Full
Nick Vigil, LB
Foot
DNP
The Cowboys' secondary has been the focus of this week's injury updates. The team officially activated cornerback DaRon Bland to the active roster, as his 21-day window has come to an end. Bland is hoping to make his season debut after missing the first seven games due to a foot injury he sustained during preseason.
Cornerback Caelen Carson who has missed the last four games due to a shoulder injury was a full go for Wednesday's practice session.
Meanwhile, cornerback Trevon Diggs was held out of practice today due to tightness in his calf. The All-Pro told reporters earlier today that he is working through it and receiving treatment.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Falcons on Sunday is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
